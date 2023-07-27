ISF candidate held for involvement in Bhangar violence, shootout case

SF candidate who won the Panchayat elections was arrested for alleged involvement in the incident of violence in Bhangar on the counting day. Several incidents of violence have been reported from Bhangar since the poll date was announced. There were reports of shootouts as well from the area. It was alleged that the arrested ISF leader, identified as Ohidul Islam, was the mastermind behind the violence. Also, Islam is accused in a case of firing at the cops in the Bhangar area. On Tuesday night, acting on a tip-off, cops of Kashipur Police Station conducted a raid at the house of another ISF leader in Duttapukur with assistance from the local cops. During the raid, Islam was arrested. Earlier, police had arrested several people in connection with the incidents of violence, including the husband of ISF Zilla Parishad candidate Jahanara Bibi. Islam who was also a candidate in the Bhogali II Panchayat Samiti had won the election. However, ISF leadership denied the allegations and claimed that Islam and others were framed by the police.