ISC topper Srijani drops surname for ‘social justice’

Kolkata: In a statement going beyond academic excellence, ISC topper from Bengal, Srijani, who achieved a perfect score of 400 out of 400, opted not to include her surname on her examination form—a choice she says reflects her commitment to a society without divisions of caste, creed, religion or gender. A student of a south Kolkata school, she secured a flawless 100 in every subject.

Despite the intense academic schedule, she found time to participate in the Women Reclaim the Night movement on August 14, following the RG Kar incident. “As an individual, it was my decision — supported by my parents and sister. I believe in a society rising above divisions in caste, gender and religion and beyond economic status. For me, a surname doesn’t matter. I’ve always been known by my first name to my friends and loved ones. Why carry the baggage of a surname? I’m lucky to have the full support of my family,” Srijani, the Ranikuthi resident in the city’s Tollygunge area is learnt to have stated.

Her father Debashis Goswami, an Indian Statistical Institute (ISI) professor and a Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awardee and mother Gopa Mukherjee, assistant professor of Gurudas College, were doubly proud for their daughter’s feat as well as her principles and values. “Both my daughters uphold the values and beliefs we inculcated in them since birth. I myself don’t use my husband’s surname. When we applied for our daughters’ birth certificates, we didn’t include any surname. We envision a society free from the prejudices of patriarchy and chauvinism,” Mukherjee said. Srijani, who aspires to pursue research in pure science like her father, said she never saw herself as the typical studious type. “Beyond study hours, I’d always find time for ‘adda’ with my parents, sister and close friends,” she said. When asked about her stance on religion, she added: “I wrote ‘Humanism’ in the slot for religion on the application form.”