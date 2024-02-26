ISC Chemistry paper postponed two hours prior to examination

Two hours prior to the commencement of the first paper of ISC examination, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations cancelled the paper due to “unforeseen reasons”.

The ISC Chemistry paper 1 (theory) exam was scheduled to take place on Monday at 2 pm. It was postponed and rescheduled to take place on March 21 instead, according to a notice issued by CISCE deputy secretary Sangeeta Bhatiam. No reason was specified in the notice, however concerns on paper leakage were raised but there is no official confirmation on that. Students were highly inconvenienced with this sudden change in plan. Schools had informed of the development to their students and parents through messages. However, it was reported that many students came to know of the postponement after reaching the exam venue. Meanwhile, the examination dates for Madhyamik examination 2025 were changed by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE). It will commence from February 12 to February 24. The Board notified that the examination schedule and programme will be notified at the time of the result publication of Madhyamik examination 2024. Reportedly, the results will be published within 90 days of the conduct of the exam. This year, the Madhyamik examination was held from February 2 to 12. Around 8.76 candidates had appeared across the state.