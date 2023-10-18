Is India losing its relevance in search of ‘Amrit Kaal’: TMC question Centre

Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday, criticised the Narendra Modi-led Central government as India slipped to 45th position out of 47 countries on Global Pension Index, 2023.

The ruling party in Bengal also raised the question if the country is losing its relevance in search of “Amrit Kaal”. In a post on X, Trinamool Congress wrote: “Is India losing its relevance in search of Amrit Kaal? PM @narendramodi’s dazzling hoax speeches of huge goals for the development of the nation contradicts the stark reality of India slipping down to 45th position out of 47 countries on the Global Pension Index, 2023.”

TMC also alleged that Central government employees are unhappy with the current pension model of the Centre. “This distressing reality can also be reflected by the protests of Government employees, unhappy with the current pension model. How about @BJP4India halts its boasting ritual for once and actually works for the upliftment of the country?” the party further posted on X.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar recently shared images on social media saying that bikes and shops of a community were vandalized in the minority-dominated Mominpur area in Kolkata. Reacting on this, TMC’s senior leader Shashi Panja criticized state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, alleging that he made a superficial claim and shared a photograph that showed no vandalism.

Panja accused BJP of politicizing festivals to gain political mileage. TMC in the past had accused BJP of dividing people on religious lines for political advantages.

“The lies engage and how! The photographic evidence provided by @DrSukantaBJP to substantiate his absurd claims is utterly superficial & shows no indication of vandalism. Only a party bereft of vision & purpose politicised festivals by peddling lies to gain political mileage,” Panja added.