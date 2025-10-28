Irrigation officials inspect breached embankment at Dakshin Chandipur, Bhutni

Malda: Senior officials from the West Bengal Irrigation Department visited Dakshin Chandipur in Bhutni on Sunday afternoon to inspect the breached embankment area where urgent repair work is being planned. The inspection was led by Chief Engineer Krishnendu Bhowmik, accompanied by other district-level irrigation officials and Rani Mondal, the Executive Officer of the Panchayat Samiti.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Engineer Bhowmik said: “As per the direction of Hon’ble Irrigation Minister Manas Ranjan Bhunia, we are conducting an on-site inspection to ensure that restoration work begins without delay.”

He further explained that the situation in the area has become critical due to the recurring breaches caused by strong river currents. “Every year, temporary repairs are made, but heavy water pressure washes them away, causing immense suffering to the local people,” Bhowmik added.

The officials emphasized the need for a temporary connecting road to restore accessibility for villagers while long-term flood control measures are planned. “Considering the urgency, a temporary road will be constructed immediately to ensure communication. We also plan to install a lock gate here to regulate water flow and prevent future damage,” said Bhowmik.

Residents expressed hope that this time, the initiative would lead to a permanent solution to the perennial flooding and isolation of the Bhutni region, one of Malda’s most erosion-prone areas.