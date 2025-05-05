Irrigation hopes rise as canal survey begins; tech team from Kolkata arrives

Malda: A major government initiative has begun in Bamangola block to address the long-standing irrigation crisis faced by local farmers. The region, largely dependent on agriculture, has been grappling with water scarcity for years due to the lack of proper irrigation infrastructure. As a result, farmers have struggled to grow essential crops like paddy, jute and vegetables. With no reliable water source apart from rainfall, agricultural activities in the area often come to a standstill during dry spells, leaving vast tracts of land barren and pushing many to migrate to other states in search of work.

In a significant move to change this situation, the Trinamool Congress had promised during the last Panchayat elections to revive 16 canals — both large and small — spread across the Bamangola block. The party had assured that once elected, it would take steps to restore these water channels to ensure year-round irrigation support for farmers.

Fulfilling that promise, the canal measurement and survey work officially commenced this week. Ashok Sarkar, the Block president of Trinamool Congress in Bamangola, informed that a technical team from Kolkata has arrived and has already started detailed measurements and assessments.

“The team is identifying how deep and wide each canal needs to be dug. After the survey is completed, a comprehensive report will be submitted to the state government. Based on that report, funds will be sanctioned and restoration work will begin,” Sarkar stated.

This development has sparked hope among the farming community. Locals believe that if the canals are properly restored, irrigation will no longer be an issue, and agricultural productivity will increase significantly. Many have welcomed the initiative, viewing it as a major step toward transforming the region’s agricultural landscape.

Once completed, the canal restoration project is expected to not only boost crop production but also reduce seasonal migration by providing sustainable livelihoods to the local population. The survey marks the beginning of what many hope will be a new chapter for Bamangola’s farmers, who have long awaited such a lifeline.