Irrigation dept’s laid-off workers stage protest in Balurghat

BALURGHAT: Tension erupted in Balurghat’s Uttar Chakbhabani area on Monday afternoon after retrenched temporary workers of the Irrigation department’s Agrimec office launched a protest demanding immediate reinstatement.

The agitation began around 2 pm when the dismissed workers locked the main gate of the office and staged a noisy demonstration, beating steel plates to draw attention to what they described as “blatant injustice”.

According to the workers, just before Durga Puja, 22 temporary employees were abruptly handed termination notices without any prior warning. They alleged that after they objected to the move at the time, the Executive Engineer had verbally assured them that their services would be restored shortly. However, more than a month has passed since that assurance, and no action has been taken, the protesters claimed. They also alleged that during their tenure, wages were unpaid for nearly three months, adding to the hardship faced by their families.

The agitating workers vowed to continue their movement until the administration provides a concrete solution to their grievances.

Speaking at the protest site, agitator Ashok Adhikary said: “We have worked sincerely for years, yet we were thrown out without any notice. We want our jobs back and our rightful dues. Until the authorities respond, our agitation will not stop.” Officials were not available for comments.