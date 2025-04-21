Irrigation dept undertakes 30 infra projs in Alipurduar ahead of monsoons

Alipurduar: With the monsoon approaching, the district Irrigation department has intensified its flood-prevention efforts across Alipurduar. A total of 30 infrastructure projects are currently underway, including dam repairs and river dredging, as part of a comprehensive flood management plan.

The Alipurduar Division of the Irrigation department initiated preparations well before the onset of the monsoon season in July. Officials confirmed that several more projects are expected to begin in the coming month.

A key focus is the Shishamara area near Jaldapara National Park, where a damaged embankment had caused significant flooding in the past. Around 340 metres of this dam are now being repaired. Additionally, soil, sand and boulders (RBM) from riverbeds beneath the Tulshipara, Sukunti and Khaori bridges in the Madarihat-Birpara block are being cleared to improve water flow.

Repair and reinforcement works are also ongoing in flood-prone areas of Kumargram and Kalchini blocks, especially in the tea garden regions. Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the Northeast Division of the state Irrigation department, stated: “All small-scale works will be completed within the next month. Large-scale projects are scheduled to begin in mid-May.”

Alipurduar District Magistrate R Vimala highlighted the urgency, citing last year’s rainfall of 4,500 mm. “We’re anticipating a similar monsoon this year. But we’ve taken all possible precautions and hope to avoid major flooding.”

Apart from the Irrigation department, the Jaigaon Development Authority has also initiated dam construction and repair in four locations along the Yogikhola and Gobar Jyoti rivers, located on the India-Bhutan border.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 3 crore.

Local representatives have been actively inspecting vulnerable zones ahead of the rains. Madarihat MLA Jay Prakash Toppo said: “We’ve surveyed 10 flood-prone areas including Hantapara, Dhumchipara and Lankapara. Reports have been submitted to the Irrigation department and we expect work to begin soon.”

Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik recently visited several locations in the Kumargram block, while Alipurduar MLA Suman Kanjilal inspected the ongoing repair work at the Shishamara embankment.