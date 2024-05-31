Irrigation dept to monitor 70 rain gauges this monsoon

Jalpaiguri: The Irrigation & Waterways department of Jalpaiguri will implement precautionary measures in the plains by monitoring a total of 70 rain gauges starting from Sikkim to Bhutan this monsoon season. Additionally, if any abnormality is detected in the water level of any river, the local administration will be contacted.



Krishnendu Bhowmick, Chief Engineer of the North East Division of the state Irrigation department, announced this in a Press conference on Friday.

The Chief Engineer stated: “Starting from June 1, work has begun on flood control rooms at all locations. Furthermore, in addition to 42 major projects, some smaller projects have been initiated with an allocation of Rs 100 crore for flood control. However, due to the election, the work could not be expedited and completed as planned. Nonetheless, most of the sensitive areas have been addressed.

There are 12 rain gauges under the North East Division for flood control monitoring. Additionally, there are 58 rain gauges, with 28 managed by the Central Water Commission and 30 by the IMD. These 70 rain gauges will be monitored daily.”

He continued: “Apart from Sikkim, we will also monitor Bhutan. However, on the Bhutan side, there are rain gauges installed along four rivers, including Jaldhaka, Torsha, Raidak and Sankosh. Monitoring will be conducted every three hours and based on that, activities will be carried out in the plains.

Furthermore, we will remain in contact with the civil administration to report any unusual situations.”

Krishnendu Bhowmick emphasised: “Flash floods typically do not come with advance warning and are confined to small areas due to abnormal rainfall.

If such occurrences are detected by the rain gauges, the administration will be informed and warnings will be issued. We still remember the Malbazar incident vividly. Therefore, efforts must be made to prevent such incidents.”