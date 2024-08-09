Irrigation dept to construct dam on Karla River to prevent flooding in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: The district Irrigation department has announced plans to construct a dam on the Karala River to mitigate the recurring flood risk in several areas of Jalpaiguri’s municipal area. The project, which will stretch from Shantipara to Paresh Mitra Colony in Ward 25, has been allocated a budget of Rs 1.15 crore.



According to department sources, the existing dam on the Karala River is inadequate resulting in river water overflowing during monsoon seasons. The new construction aims to elevate the dam, providing a permanent solution to the flooding issue. The work will cover approximately half-a-kilometer, from Paresh Mitra Colony to Shantipara and will be completed over two financial years. Krishnaendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the North East Division of the Irrigation Department, stated, “We plan to utilise Rs 34.57 lakh of the budget in the current financial year, with the remainder allocated for the next fiscal year. We aim to begin the construction as soon as possible, ideally before the Puja season.”

The Karala River, often referred to as the “Thames of Jalpaiguri,” has a history of flooding during the monsoon, particularly affecting areas like Boyelkhana Bazar and Paresh Mitra Colony in Ward 25. Each year, residents are forced to seek refuge in higher areas, often along with their livestock, due to the overflowing river. Local residents, who have long demanded a permanent solution, are hopeful that the

new dam will bring much-needed relief.

Dilip Biswas, a resident of Paresh Mitra Kalani, expressed optimism, saying: “We’ve been demanding a permanent solution to this problem for years. The construction of this dam by the Irrigation department will finally put an end to the annual suffering caused by the Karala River’s floods.”