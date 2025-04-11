Irrigation dept to begin temporary repairs of Atreyee River embankment before monsoon

BALURGHAT: Ahead of the upcoming monsoon, the Irrigation department is set to begin temporary repair work on the embankment of the Atreyee River. A tender worth Rs 87 lakh has been floated for the project.

According to department sources, permanent repair of the embankment requires a detailed design and long-term planning, which cannot be initiated before the monsoon. An official from the department stated: “For now, temporary repair work will be carried out before the monsoon. A tender of Rs 87 lakh has been floated. Permanent repairs will follow after the monsoon.”

South Dinajpur District Magistrate Bijin Krishna confirmed: “The tendering process has been completed. Work is expected to begin by the end of April.”

The repair work, as per department sources, involves strengthening the embankment. A section of the embankment has reportedly subsided and erosion has occurred nearby. Officials fear that the strong current of the monsoon river flow may completely damage the weakened portion. Hence, temporary measures are being taken in advance to avoid a potential disaster.

However, local residents living near the river are unhappy with the decision to carry out only temporary repairs. They are demanding a permanent solution instead.

Suman Das, a resident of the riverbank area, said: “Temporary repairs may not hold up and if the embankment collapses, we will be in grave danger. During monsoon, the pressure of the river flow will be immense. We urge the authorities to implement permanent repairs now to ensure lasting safety.”