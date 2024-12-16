Irrigation dept plans Karala River dredging to save Jalpaiguri Town

Jalpaiguri: After addressing issues with the Teesta River, the Irrigation department has proposed dredging a 15-kilometer stretch of the Karala River to restore its navigability and mitigate flooding in Jalpaiguri town. The river, once a vital waterway, has deteriorated into a near-drain due to pollution and siltation.

Originating in the Mahananda Sanctuary, the Karala River winds through Baikunthpur Forest and several localities, including Maskalaibari, Shanti Para and Dinbazar, before merging with the Teesta River near the Teesta-Karala estuary. This route has been severely impacted by pollution from household waste, market garbage and untreated sewage, making the Karala one of the most polluted rivers in the state, according to the National Environmental Pollution Control Board. Environmental concerns remain paramount. Raja Rauth, an environmentalist, highlighted the lack of implementation of past plans to rejuvenate the Karala. “Despite comparisons to the Thames due to its central role in the town, the Karala remains choked with waste and no concrete steps have been taken to prevent pollution or restore its depth,” he stated. The Irrigation department’s plan includes dredging the riverbed to depths of 0.5 to 1.5 meters, which is expected to remove approximately 4.23 lakh tons of sand and clay. Officials noted that 90 per cent of the extracted material would be fine sand, with the remaining 10 per cent being clay. The dredging, they argue, will improve the river’s water-holding capacity and alleviate the recurrent flooding of areas like Pareshmitra Colony, Samaj Para and Hospital Para during heavy rains.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen affirmed the administration’s support for the initiative. “We have urged the Irrigation department to take immediate steps to restore the Karala’s navigability,” she said.

Krishnendu Bhowmik, Chief Engineer of the North-East Division of the Irrigation department, confirmed that a detailed project report is in progress. “The cost of the project is yet to be finalised. Once completed, the proposal will be submitted to the state Irrigation department for approval,” he stated.