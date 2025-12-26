Irrigation department begins riverbank protection projects

Jalpaiguri: With the onset of winter, the state Irrigation Department has initiated two major flood control projects in North Bengal, covering parts of Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar districts. Tenders have been floated for the projects with a total allocation of nearly Rs 13 crore, aimed at checking riverbank erosion and mitigating flood-related risks ahead of the next monsoon.

Of the total outlay, Rs 7 crore has been earmarked for flood control work in the Kranti area of Jalpaiguri district. The remaining funds will be utilised for protective measures along the Mansai (Singimari) River at Sitai in Cooch Behar district. The Mansai project will focus on the river’s right bank near Sitai, covering the Dakshin Singimari and Chhat Singimari areas.

According to Irrigation department officials, the Singimari riverbank protection work will extend over approximately 1.2 kilometres and is estimated to cost around Rs 8 crore. The project aims to curb severe soil and embankment erosion that has repeatedly threatened human settlements and agricultural land in the region.

Every year, monsoon flooding of the Mansai River displaces thousands of residents and causes extensive damage to farmlands and standing crops. Similar erosion was witnessed this year along the right bank of the Teesta River in the New Changmari–Premganj area of Jalpaiguri.

“The Teesta is gradually advancing, swallowing cultivated land and homesteads. Every monsoon brings days of fear,” said local residents Rupan Das and Dipak Barman, adding that villagers have submitted a written appeal to the district administration seeking urgent intervention.

State Irrigation Minister Manas Bhuiyan said priority approval had been granted to major projects in North Bengal. “Funds have been allocated and tenders have been floated. Work will begin very soon,” he said.