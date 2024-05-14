Iron remover plant installed in 3 wards

Siliguri: With the aim of providing clean water to citizens, the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has installed ‘iron remover plants’ in different wards of Siliguri.



Initially, the plant has been installed in three wards of SMC, which are wards 5, 27 and 28.

Out of this, the councillor of Ward 5 belongs to the BJP. Gautam Deb, Mayor of Siliguri, visited all three wards on Tuesday and inspected the operation of the plants. Anita Mahato, BJP councillor was also there with him.

“I have checked these three areas. In Ward 28, there are some issues of sound from the plant which we will resolve within seven days,” said Gautam Deb. For a long time, residents of those three wards were suffering from a severe water problem due to the large amount of iron mixed in water.

Like these wards, there are more wards where the same problem can be seen. Therefore, SMC has decided to install these iron remover plants at pumping stations of wards. The total project cost for this work was over Rs 1 crore. Later, more such plants will be installed in wards 47, 45, 46, 1 and 3.

During his visit to Ward 5, the Mayor discovered a drainage problem in the area. He stated that hume pipes were being used to drain water, which was not an effective solution. He announced that a proper drainage system will be set up in the ward.

The iron remover plant has been installed in the booster pumping station at Mouni Baba Mandir. Roads will also be repaired there. In Ward 28, residents raised a complaint about loud sounds coming from the plant. They said this sound has been affecting elderly people and children in the ward. The Mayor immediately responded to their complaint and assured them of solving it within seven days.