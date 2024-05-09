Irfan campaigns for Yusuf Pathan in Berhampore

Kolkata: Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan took part in the election rally in support of his elder brother, Yusuf Pathan, who is contesting for the Trinamool Congress (TMC) from Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency. Irfan said that his brother will work for the people of Berhampore if he wins from this seat.



Irfan participated in a roadshow across various areas of the Berhampore constituency, including Rezinagar and Beldanga, alongside Yusuf Pathan on Thursday. People in large numbers gathered on both sides of the road to have a glimpse of Pathan brothers. People and fans alike waved hands to both the former Indian cricketers.

“For over a month, Yusuf has been campaigning here. We had hardly spoken to each other as my brother has been so busy with his campaign in the last one month. The way the people of Bengal supported him is an emotional moment for us. The children and women of Berhampore have shown strong signals of support,” Irfan told the media. He further said: “My brother is very honest. You all know how hard working Yusuf is. The way the people responded in his campaign I am quite sure he is going to win.” Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee campaigned in Berhampore in support of Yusuf Pathan on Wednesday. Yusuf Pathan is pitted against Congress’s Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in Baharampur, who has been the sitting MP since 1999.

The Congress had earlier filed a complaint with the Election Commission over the use of photos from ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 for an election campaign. The party, in its complaint, mentioned that Yusuf Pathan had used banners and posters that showed the winning photos from the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

Berhampore Lok Sabha constituency will go to poll on May 13. Campaign will conclude on May 11.