IRCTC Eastern Zone plans on launching Bharat Gaurav trains from B’desh, Nepal

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) Eastern Zone is planning on introducing Bharat Gaurav trains from Bangladesh and Nepal.

According to Zafar Azam, Group General Manager of IRCTC, this is currently in a planning stage and they are trying to figure out the details of the projects and estimates as ways in which this could work out. According to them, several people come from Bangladesh and Nepal to visit temples in India.

On Wednesday, IRCTC Kolkata announced a Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train from Jharkhand to South India for people wanting to visit popular temples there.

This special train will cover Tirupati, Meenakshi Mandir, Rameswaram, Kanyakumari and Trivandrum. It will depart from Godda Station on October 25. The package will be for 11 nights and 12 days. There will be selective stations — Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa, Pakur, Rampurhat, Bolpur, Shantiniketan, Burdwan, Kolkata, Kharagpur, Balasore, Bhadrakh, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Junction — for passengers to board and deboard.

The package has been classified into three categories — economy with 580 seats, standard class with 70 seats and comfort class with 140 seats. Economy will include accommodation in non-air conditioned budget hotels, and both standard and comfort will have accommodation in air conditioned hotels. In economy, per person charge would be Rs 21,300, for standard it will be Rs 33,300 and for comfort it will be Rs 36,400. This price is inclusive of the 33 per cent concession offered by Indian Railways to promote rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.