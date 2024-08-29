IRCTC announces tour packages for Durga Puja & winter vacations

Kolkata: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), East Zone has unveiled an exciting array of Rail tour packages featuring confirmed train reservations, tailored for the upcoming Durga Puja and winter vacation seasons on Wednesday. These packages offer a hassle-free travel experience, including accommodation, meals



and transport.

IRCTC has curated a diverse selection of 10 tour packages with intriguing names such as ‘Matarani Darshan with Patnitop’, ‘Jannat E- Kashmir with Vaishno Devi’, ‘Exotic Sikkim’, ‘Evergreen Himachal’ and ‘Darshan Jammu-Vaishno Devi-Patnitop’. These packages explore a variety of destinations, including Jammu, Puri, Chennai, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Haridwar, Nainital, Sonmarg, Pahalgam and several locations in North Bengal and Sikkim.

The shortest tour package, spanning 3 nights and 4 days, covers Chilika, Konark, Puri and Bhubaneswar and is priced at Rs 19,690. Detailed information regarding package duration, departure dates, destinations and starting prices is available on IRCTC’s

official website.

An ER official stated: “These packages will become operational following the Durga Puja, strategically timed to coincide with the winter vacation period. This timing addresses the common challenge faced by travellers seeking confirmed train tickets during peak holiday seasons.”