IRCTC adds non-veg dishes to Howrah–Kamakhya Vande Bharat; Options include Bengali chicken curry

Kolkata: Following allegations that only vegetarian food was being served on the Howrah–Kamakhya (Guwahati)–Howrah Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has issued a revised menu, introducing non-vegetarian options for passengers on the country’s first Vande Bharat Sleeper train.

According to the revised IRCTC menu, passengers on the 27575 Howrah–Kamakhya service will be served ghee rice, basanti pulao or green peas pulao, and paratha, along with cholar dal, bhaja moong dal or mixed dal and vegetable preparations such as aloo gajar methi matar bhaja, aloo gobi kadaisuti bhaja or jhuri aloo bhaja. Vegetarian main courses include matar paneer, chanar dalna or dhokar dalna, while non-vegetarian options include Bengali chicken curry, murgh rogini or murgir jhol. Desserts include sandesh, kala jamun or kheer kadam.

On the 27576 Kamakhya–Howrah service, dinner options include jeera rice, jeera corn pulao or kismis pulao, tehdar paratha and mixed dal (arhar and moong), along with lesera aloo bhaji, bhendi aloo bhaji or beans aloo bhaji. The vegetarian main course includes paneer masala or kadai paneer, while non-vegetarian choices include Assamese-style chicken masala or chicken curry. Desserts include narikal burfi, rasgulla or lalmohan.

Morning tea with biscuits and muffins is served between 6:30 am and 8 am on both services.

Eastern Railway said the revised menu for the Howrah–Kamakhya service was designed to reflect the food preferences of passengers from West Bengal, with Bengali-style non-vegetarian dishes added alongside vegetarian options. Officials added that passenger response to the new menu has been positive.

The train, flagged off by PM Modi on January 17, began commercial operations from Kamakhya on January 22 and from Howrah on January 23. It is the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper service and runs six days a week between the two stations.