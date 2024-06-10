Irate mob roughens up accused teacher in POCSO case

Darjeeling: Trouble erupted in the Darjeeling Court premises over the production of an accused in a POCSO case when an angry mob roughed up the accused. A few policemen also suffered similar fate, trying to prevent the accused from getting mobbed. Later reinforcements were called in and the mob was dispersed. The unrest revolved around a specially-abled minor being allegedly molested and sexually abused by her teacher in school. The 14-year-old had bruise marks on her body. The mother of the victim had then reported the matter to the school authorities.



Later, the victim revealed that she was sexually abused by a teacher. The teacher Md. Hasim (23) is a special educator (teaching specially-abled children). Finally on June 7, based on a complaint, the police arrested him.

He was produced to court on Saturday and was sent to judicial custody to be produced on Monday again. A huge crowd had gathered at the court premises in Darjeeling. At around 11:30 am when the accused arrived at the court, the agitated mob tried to snatch him from the police. He was roughed up.

A large police contingent arrived, drove off the mob and set up a barricade at the entrance of the court. “He has been charged under Section 10 of the POCSO Act. His bail prayer was rejected by the court and he has been sent to jail custody,” stated Pranay Rai, Public Prosecutor.