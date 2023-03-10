Iran, Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties, with China's help

kolkata: The number of candidates appearing for the Higher Secondary (HS) examination from March 14 to March 27 has increased by 1,45,000 compared to last year, the West Bengal Council for Higher Education (WBCHSE) president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee said on Friday.



This time, about 8,52,000 candidates will be appearing for HS, out of which female students have outnumbered male students. “This is due to constant stress upon girl child education in the state,” Bhattacharjee said. Out of the total candidates, 57.43 per cent are girls and 42.57 per cent are boys. There are a total of 835 examination centres in Bengal, out of which the Council has identified 206 sensitive centres, wherein the highest is in Malda. The Council will be using metal detectors during the checking of candidates.

Amongst these centres, Radio Frequency Detector (RFD) will be used as Council’s pilot project in a few of these extremely sensitive centres. There is no fixed number of schools where RFD will be used. It will be more of a surprise element wherein it may be taken to 4-5 nearby schools for detection of any electronic device. Moreover, all schools which have CCTVs will have to use them during the examination. The Council has ensured a five-step security to ensure no student appears with a mobile phone, which includes awareness during the distribution of admit cards, checking at the main gate of exam venue, checking before entering the examination hall and additional checking using RFD in sensitive schools. “If found carrying one, their HS registration will be cancelled,” Bhattacharjee said.

A central helpline number 033-23370792 will be operational. No one other than the venue supervisor, centre-in-charge and centre secretary will be allowed to carry mobile phones inside the venues.

Considering the recent job cancellations, in case of any shortage of Group D staff, they will be brought in from neighbouring non-participating schools. There are 1,400 head examiners and 55,000 examiners.

There have also been changes in the question paper. This year, there will not be any Part A and Part B, the candidates will be given one question paper and one answer sheet. They will not be allowed to go to the washroom for the first hour of the exam. After an hour, they may go to the washroom but after leaving both the question paper and answer sheet on the assigned seat. The result of HS 2023 will be announced in the first week of June.