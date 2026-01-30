IR: Prolonged queues blamed as woman dies

Raiganj: An elderly woman died allegedly after falling ill while standing in queue during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing process at Solpara High School under Goalpokhar Police Station, North Dinajpur district on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Jahetun Unnesha (55), a resident of Fulbari village under Goalgaon–2 Gram Panchayat. According to local sources, she fainted while submitting her documents during the hearing after standing in the queue for several hours. She was first taken to a private doctor’s chamber at Solpara market where she was given preliminary treatment and later brought back home. However, she died in the afternoon.

It was learnt that the woman lived alone as her husband had died a few years ago and her two sons are migrant workers staying outside the district. Mohammad Alauddin, Pradhan of Goalgaon–2 Gram Panchayat, said: “The woman had reached the SIR hearing centre at around 8.30 am and collapsed after waiting for nearly four hours. Her relatives alleged that prolonged standing and harassment during the process led to her death”.

Local TMC leaders also blamed mismanagement and long queues at the hearing centre for the incident. A senior police officer of Goalpokhar PS stated that no written complaint has yet been received from the family. An inquiry has begun.