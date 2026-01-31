IPS reshuffle: Peeyush Pandey appointed state police DG, Supratim Sarkar named Kolkata CP

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, Peeyush Pandey, a 1993 batch officer have been made the Director General (DG) of the state police while Supratim Sarkar, an officer from the 1997 batch, has been made the Commissioner of Police (CP), Kolkata.



According to an order issued on Friday night by the Police Service Cell of the Home and Hill Affairs department, Peeyush will take charge as Director General of the state police (in charge) following the retirement of Rajeev Kumar. Meanwhile, Manoj Kumar Verma, who was serving as Kolkata Police Commissioner, has been appointed Director of Security.

Vineet Kumar Goyal, who was serving as the Additional Director General (ADG), Special Task Force (STF) of the state police, has been made the ADG, Law and Order, with additional charge of the Anti-Corruption Branch. Jawed Shamim, who was the ADG, Law and Order, has been posted as the ADG, STF with additional charge of the Intelligence Branch.

The Inspector General (IG) of the CID, Vishal Garg, has been made the ADG, Cyber cell, while Ajey Mukund Ranade, the ADG Home Guards, has been made the ADG, Telecommunication.

In the district police administration, major changes were made as well, with a reshuffling of CP in four commissionerates. As per the order, Murko Dhar, who was serving as the CP, Barrackpore, has been made the CP, Bidhannagar. Parveen Kumar Tripathi, the CP of Howrah Commissionerate will replace him. Akash Magharia, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Presidency Range, will replace Tripathi, while Bhaskar Mukherjee, DIG Barasat Range, will replace Magharia. Amit P Javalgi, the CP, Chandannagar, has been made the Inspector General (IG), Burdwan Range, while Koteswara Rao, who was serving as the SP, Sundarban Police District, will replace Javalgi. Mukesh, who was the CP, Bidhannagar, has been transferred to the post of IG, Murshidabad and Jangipur Range.

Syed Waquar Raza, the DIG of Murshidabad Range, has been made the DIG, Nadia and Ranaghat range. Alok Rajoria, DIG, Traffic, has been made the DIG Barasat Range. David lvan Lepcha, the CO of State Armed Police, 4th battalion will replace Rajoria. Gaurav Lal the DC of Eastern Suburban Division in the Kolkata Police has been made the DIG, CID. Kankar Prosad Barui, the DIG of Telecommunication has been made the DIG, Prison. Shyam Singh, the DIG Burdwan Range will replace Barui.