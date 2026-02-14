IPS Reshuffle | Laxmi Narayan Meena appointed ADG CID; key postings changed

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the state IPS, Laxmi Narayan Meena has been appointed as the Additional Director General (ADG) of the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Meena was serving as ADG in the state Correctional Services department.

The reshuffle comes within a fortnight of two major IPS reshuffles carried out on January 30 and 31. Rajeev Mishra, who was serving as ADG (Modernisation and Coordination) has been given the charge of ADG( South Bengal). The post was lying vacant following the recent appointment of Supratim Sarkar as Kolkata Police Commissioner. Amarnath K, serving as SP of Krishnanagar Police District, has been assigned the charge of Jalpaiguri SP, replacing Y Raghuvanshi, who will take charge of Krishnanagar PD. Syed Waquar Raza will take over as DIG Murshidabad range, while Mukesh will join as IG in the Intelligence branch of the state police.