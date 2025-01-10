IPS reshuffle in state

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, Superintendent of Police (SP), Birbhum has been changed along with two other officers.

On Friday, an order was published by the Home and Hill Affairs department mentioning that SP, Birbhum, Raj Narayan Mukherjee has been transferred to the post of SP, Traffic of the state police.

Amandeep, who was the SP of East Burdwan district police has been made the new SP of Birbhum. Sayak Das, Special Superintendent (SS) in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has been made the SP of East Burdwan district police.

Few months ago, Amandeep went to training and Das was in charge of the SP, East Burdwan. Now, Das has been made the SP of this district while Amandeep moved to Birbhum.