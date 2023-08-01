IPS reshuffle: Four senior officers shifted

Kolkata: In a reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the posting of four officers, including the Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate, was changed on Tuesday.



Commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate Sudheer Kumar Neelakantam has been posted as the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the West Bengal Police Directorate (WBPD) in the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG). Sunil Kumar Choudhary, who was the Inspector General (IG) in the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), will replace Neelakantam. Lakshmi Narayan Meena who was the Additional Director General (ADG), SCRB, has been made ADG Correctional Services. Sanjay Singh who was the ADG Correctional Service has been made the ADG Armed Police.