IPS reshuffle: 6 officers, including Jangipur SP, moved

Kolkata: In a major reshuffle in the IPS cadre, the posting of six officers, including the Superintendents of Police (SP), Jangipur Police District (PD) and Murshidabad District Police, has been changed.

According to an order published on Friday evening, SP, Murshidabad, Surya Pratap Yadav from 2011 IPS batch has been transferred to the post of Commandant (CO), Narayani battalion in Cooch Behar. Along with Yadav, SP of Jangipur PD, Ananda Roy from the same batch has been made the CO of the Eastern Frontier Rifles (EFR), third battalion in Salua. Kumar Sunny Raj, an IPS from the 2017 batch, Kumar Sunny Raj who is the SP of Ranaghat PD has been made the SP of Murshidabad. Shaw Kumar Amit, who was the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Traffic (South) in Kolkata Police, has been made the SP of Jangipur PD.

Apart from the changes made in Jangipur and Murshidabad, Aashish Maurya, an IPS officer from 2015 batch who was serving as the Special Superintendent (SS) in state police Intelligence Branch (IB) has been made the SP of Ranaghat PD. Angshuman Saha, who was serving as the CO of Narayani battalion has been posted as the CO of the

Special Striking Force (SSF) in Barrackpore.

It may be mentioned that more than two weeks ago, violence had erupted in Samserganj, Suti and Raghunathganj areas in which several people were killed and injured. To maintain peace and prevent spreading of fake information, prohibitory sections were imposed and internet services were suspended for a couple of days. So far, about 153 cases were registered and 306 persons were arrested.