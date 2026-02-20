IPS reshuffle: 4 SPs transferred

Kolkata: In a minor reshuffle in the IPS cadre posting of four Superintendents of Police (SP) was changed on Thursday.



According to an order published on Thursday evening, Khandbahale Umesh Ganpat, who was the SP of Alipurduar has been transferred to the post of Special Superintendent (SS) in the Intelligence Branch (IB). Shaw Kumar Amit, the SP of Jangipur Police District will replace him. Hossain Mehedi Rehman, the SP of Bashirhat Police district will replace Amit.

This apart, Arish Bilal, who was posted as the SS in the IB, has been made the SP of Bashirhat Police District.