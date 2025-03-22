IPL ticket fraud: 2 held

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested two people for allegedly cheating cricket fans by selling overpriced tickets for the IPL Twenty-20 match between KKR and RCB.

The accused, identified as Piyush Mahendra and his associate Kamal Hussain, were apprehended from Mitra Lane following a complaint lodged by a local resident. Police recovered 17 tickets, four additional ‘price tickets’, two mobile phones, and a sum of Rs 20,600 from their possession.

The arrests were made after Dhiraj Mali (33), a resident of Seth Bagan Lane, lodged a complaint at Girish Park Police Station. Mali had come across a social media post by one Ashish Sharma, who claimed to have IPL tickets available for sale.

At the agreed location, Mali met Mahendra and handed over Rs. 20,000 in cash in exchange for an envelope.

Upon opening it, he discovered only two tickets worth Rs 2,000 each, along with two complimentary passes. Realising he had been cheated and unable to contact the seller again, Mali immediately reported the matter to the police.