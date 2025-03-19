IPL opening: Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan likely to perform at Eden Gardens

KOLKATA: For a city that lives and breathes sports, the excitement is palpable as IPL 2025 kicks off at the iconic Eden Gardens on March 22. The opening match between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is the biggest attraction, but the buzz isn’t just about the cricket. It’s also about the star-studded opening ceremony.

Sources say that singer Shreya Ghoshal, actress Disha Patani and Punjabi pop sensation Karan Aujla of ‘Tauba Tauba’ fame are set to perform on the big day.

Bollywood stars Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are also likely to bring the house down with their exciting act. Fresh off the success of ‘Stree 2’, Shraddha might groove to the viral ‘Aayi Nai’ track, possibly joined by the ‘Bhediya’ actor.

And there’s even more reason for Kolkatans to celebrate. Arijit Singh is also expected to take the stage, though there’s no official confirmation.

But for most KKR fans, the biggest anticipation is around one man, Shah Rukh Khan. The megastar and team owner is likely to be present at the stadium, cheering for KKR at the inaugural match.

“I’m desperately trying to get tickets for the opening match. Of course, I’ll be screaming my heart out for KKR, but catching a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan at Eden Gardens? That’s a dream,” said Ranadeep Guha, a third-year civil engineering student.

The opening ceremony of IPL 2024 saw electrifying performances by Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Sonu Nigam and AR Rahman, with Swedish DJ Axwell setting the tempo during the mid-innings break.