IPL match: Parking issues near Eden Gardens resolved

Kolkata: Kolkata Police ensured smooth traffic flow around Eden Gardens on Thursday, keeping the roads congestion-free and efficiently organizing car parking in coordination with the Army, the custodian of Maidan land.

Sources revealed that vehicle parking in the Maidan area during cricket matches at Eden Gardens had been a significant concern, as the Army expressed displeasure over the lack of prior permission for using the space.

Additionally, concerns were raised about potential damage to the greenery due to parked cars. To address the issue, a meeting was held with Kolkata Police, during which a request was made to ensure that spectators’ vehicles are parked in a manner that does not harm the Maidan’s green cover. During the meeting, it was learned that the police assured they would strictly enforce the no-parking rule beyond the designated points on Maidan during match days. Following discussions, it was reportedly decided to continue with the previous parking arrangement. As per the plan, vehicles were allowed to park in designated areas, including the space in front of the Bangabasi College tent, Band Stand, Shaheed Minar Ground, behind Rangers Club, and a few other nearby locations. In addition to managing parking, the police effectively handled traffic movement, ensuring smooth flow and preventing major congestion in and around Eden Gardens and the Esplanade area.

A sufficient number of traffic officers were present on the roads to ensure that people returning home from their workplaces did not face any congestion amidst the hot weather.