IPL match: Four booked for betting

Kolkata: Four persons were arrested by the cops of Girish Park Police Station from a cafe on Vivekananda Road while they were running a betting racket on IPL matches using mobile applications.

The arrested are Majeed, Shadab Ali, Adarsh Nigam and Prabhat Jaiswal. They are between the ages of 27 and 30.

On Thursday, cops were tipped off about cricket betting going on from a cafe styled as Lords Cafe.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted. Four youths were caught red-handed.

They were betting on the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad which was played at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Bets were placed on different aspects of a cricket match, including the number of runs scored in total or in an over.

The range of bet varied between Rs 100 and Rs 25,000.

Police have informed that for the betting, the accused persons were using several smartphone applications such as ‘Skybyte 365’, ‘Wolf 777’, ‘Kerala XCH’, ‘11Xplay’, ‘Gameswala’.

During the raid, police seized five mobile phones and several screenshots related to betting along with a television.