iPhone alert: TMC accuses Union Home Ministry of ‘snooping’ on Oppn leaders

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has accused the Union Home Ministry of “illegal surveillance” on Opposition leaders after its party MP Mahua Moitra received a threat alert on her iPhone cautioning against “state-sponsored attackers attempting remote compromises”.



The ruling party of Bengal believes that the threat was a result of an alleged attempt by the BJP-led Union government to hack the phones of Opposition party leaders for snooping ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra, on Tuesday, said she will be writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting him to do his duty to protect Opposition MPs over the purported warning by Apple of “state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise” her iPhone. She also urged Birla to summon the Union Home Ministry officials over the issue.

Moitra wrote on X: “Writing officially to @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota requesting he follow RajDharma to protect Opposition MPs & summon @HMOIndia officials ASAP on our phones/email being hacked. Privileges Committee needs to take this up. @AshwiniVaishnaw this is a real breach you need to worry about.” She also compared the situation to the Emergency period experienced by the country in 1975.

Drawing the attention of the Union Home Ministry, TMC wrote on X: “@HMOIndia, it’s no shocker. Data leaks and now cyber-attacks - your negligence has cost many dearly. In a disturbing development, Apple has notified its users of potential ‘state-sponsored attacks’ on their iPhones. Most notified individuals belong to opposition parties. We sincerely denounce this despicable play of dirty politics and demand a thorough investigation into this matter.”

It further wrote: “We strongly condemn the actions of the Union government for the illegal surveillance of opposition leaders. This is not the India we know, as the union govt seems to disregard laws, the constitution, and the judiciary. It’s as if we’re facing an undeclared emergency. In the past too our Hon’ble National Gen Secy & his associates were targeted by using Pegasus as a snooping tool. Moreover, the SC has stayed the entire enquiry which is surprising and unfortunate.”

Several other Opposition leaders such as Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha, Congress’ Shashi Tharoor and his party’s media and publicity department head Pawan Khera reported receiving messages from Apple on Tuesday, cautioning them about “state-sponsored attackers attempting remote compromises,” on their iPhones.