IPC, CrPC & Indian Evidence Act: TMC issues detailed note opposing new ‘draconian’ Bills

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) is learnt to have released a detailed note whereby it has openly opposed the three Bills that seek to replace the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.



The note released by the party’s MP Derek O’Brien sought to dissent on the proposed changes in the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill (BNS), Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita Bill (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Bill (BSB). These Bills are to be taken up in the Parliament for discussion in the upcoming Winter session.

The TMC expressed anguish over the introduction of these three Bills, claiming that these may lead to delay in delivery of justice and create widespread confusion. The party’s MP Derek O’Brien is learnt to have termed these Bills as “cowboy legislations” which may force the nation to “relearn criminal laws”.

Further, the party believes that the Bills concerned hardly make any substantial changes in the criminal law and its introduction is nothing short of a futile exercise. It also fears that although the word sedition has been deleted, it technically still exists and with a broader definition it now can be abused.

TMC chairperson Mamata Banerjee recently said that her party will be voicing protest against these draft Bills. She opined that it is important that her party debates the issue in the Parliament where there are anyway only five to seven members of the Opposition while the rest are all members of the ruling party (BJP).

Mamata alleged that a serious attempt is being made by the Union Home Ministry to “quietly introduce harsh and draconian anti-citizen provisions” in its efforts to substitute the Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and the Indian Evidence Act.

She opined that the current Acts should be “de-colonised” not only in form but also in spirit, and urged the jurists and public activists of the country to study these drafts seriously for democratic contributions in the realm of the criminal justice system.