IO of 2 NIA-related cases at Bhupatinagar PS changed

Kolkata: The Investigating Officer (IO) of the two cases registered at the Bhupatinagar Police Station (PS), in East Midnapore, regarding the attack on the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and alleged molestation by the central agency officials,was changed on Monday.



The Officer in Charge (OC) of the Bhupatinagar police station who was the IO of both the cases was changed. The Circle Inspector (CI) of Bhupatinagar, Shyamal Chakraborty was made the new IO for both the cases.

Sources said, on Monday a police team went to the Narubila village in Bhupatinagar where the incident took place on Saturday morning.

During the investigation, police officers spoke to the villagers and visited the spot where the NIA team was allegedly obstructed by the local residents. Police have also sought the injury report of the NIA officer who was

allegedly manhandled.