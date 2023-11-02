Invogue Luxury Lifestyle to hold 4th edition of exhibition ‘Genda phool’

siliguri: In a press conference on Thursday, the organisers informed about an exhibition — Invogue Luxury Lifestyle — where all the necessary materials for Diwali would be available under the same roof.

The exhibition is in collaboration with Business and Buddies which will be held on November 3 and 4 at Hotel Saffron Crest, Siliguri.

“Our exhibition is filled with unique and diverse content, including associations, clubs and associations of Siliguri,” said organiser Priti Somani and Ruchika Somani. The exhibition will showcase 30 products of exhibitors from various cities of the country.

Seema Baid (director BNB) said that Invogue Luxury Lifestyle Exhibition will provide opportunities to women to participate and showcase their products. On the other hand, Chanda Goenka added that the exhibition will give a unique touch to entertain the people of Siliguri.