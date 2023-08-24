Invocation of ‘Boro Devi Puja’ begins in Cooch Behar

Cooch Behar: The invocation of Boro Devi (Durga) Puja commenced in Cooch Behar on Thursday with the ‘Mayna’ Kath (trunk) Puja. This Puja has been in tradition for over 500 years at the Boro Devi temple within the Devi Bari, constructed by the Maharajas of Cooch Behar. It begins with the Mayna Kath Puja, during which the Myna Kath is revered as the embodiment of strength and the backbone of Boro Devi.



As Shravan, the month, draws to an end, the Myna Kath is worshiped on Shukla Ashtami Tithi at the Gunjabari Dangrai temple, of Cooch Behar city. After a ceremonial bath, the special Puja takes place, followed by adorning the Myna Kath with clothing. The puja concludes with the sacrifice of pigeons.

Rajpurohit (Priest) Hirendranath Bhattacharya shared: “On Thursday evening, in the presence of Ajay Kumar De Bakshi, a member of the royal family, the Mayna Kath was elegantly adorned and paraded to the local Madanmohan temple with musical accompaniments. Daily worship will be conducted for an entire month.

Subsequently, on Krishna Ashtami Tithi, the Griha Puja will be held at the Boro Devi temple. Following this, the Mayna Kath will be brought to the Boro Devi Temple on Radha Ashtami Tithi. After the special pooja is performed, the members of the artisan families who have been sculpting clay idols for generations, will commence sculpting the idols.”

The history of the traditional worship of Boro Devi is widely known in this district. Boro Devi’s idol stands apart from other Durga idols. The color of Boro Devi is red, and her vehicle is not a lion but a tiger.