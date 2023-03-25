Investment of Rs 11,200 cr likely in next 2-3 yrs in MSME sector

Kolkata: The state MSME & Textiles department expects an investment of Rs 11,200 crore with direct or indirect employment of over 1.6 lakh people in the sector in Howrah in the next two to three years.



“The upcoming industrial parks in Howrah will attract nearly Rs 4,450 crore while another Rs 6,750 crore investment is also likely to come up in industries and enterprises sectors across the district. Thus, the total anticipated investment will be to the tune of Rs 11,200 crore. Once these investments materialise, it is expected that more than 1,60,000 people will get direct or indirect employment,” state MSME & Textiles minister Chandranath Sinha said while addressing the business synergy at Sarat Sadan in Howrah.

Four proposals from private developers have been given final approval in 2022-23 for setting up industrial parks under the SAIP (Scheme for Approved Industrial Park) 2020 scheme which takes the total number of finally approved proposals to seven. These proposals are MSME Industrial Park at Ranihati Amta Road, Industrial Park at Anantapur, Foundry Park at Ranihati and Mini foundry park, Jagatballavpur.

“A Light Engineering Park is proposed to be developed by Foundry Cluster Development Association on a 60-acre land which will play a big role for engineering industries of Howrah,” a senior MSME department official said.

The intervention under cluster development includes steps taken to provide improved toolkits to 150 jewellery artisans associated with Domjur Jewellery Cluster.

Five jewellery artisans have already been provided tool kits from the venue of the synergy itself. The remaining tool kits are almost ready and will be handed over to the artisans shortly. A common facility centre is being set up at Ankurhati Gems & Jewellery Park for the jewellery units working in the park. The initiative has been taken to set up a common facility centre for the Metal Spare Parts Cluster of Bargachia under Jagatballavpur Block. A tender process has been initiated for this purpose.

Steps have also been taken for setting up a common facility centre for the Foundry Cluster under Howrah Foundry Association.

About Rs 9,618 crore bank credit to MSMEs during April-December 2022 has been recorded and an incentive of Rs 5.8 crore under ‘Banglashree’ scheme has been released to as many as 29 entrepreneurs.

Close to 500 entrepreneurs from different areas of Howrah participated with more than 20 help desks being set up by the major departments.

About 300 entrepreneurs visited these help desks and got clarification and assistance concerning their problems.