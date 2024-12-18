Investment fraud: Youth arrested

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by the cops of Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station for allegedly cheating a citizen on the pretext of investing against a good return.

According to police, on October 1, a complaint was lodged alleging that the complainant was cheated of money worth about Rs 64 lakh. Sometime before October 1, the complainant was added to a WhatsApp group created by the accused persons. In the said group chat, the complainant came in contact with different group members who induced him to part with stock trading with a false promise of higher returns. After getting convinced, the complainant invested about Rs 64 lakh which was eventually transferred to different bank accounts. During the probe, police found involvement of a youth identified as Tanmoy Paul of Barasat who was picked up from his residence on Monday night. The accused had allgedly prepared forged documents having the name and logo of Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).