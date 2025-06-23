Investment fraud case: 3 Zimbabwe nationals held

Kolkata: Three Zimbabwe nationals were arrested by the cops of Kolkata Cyber Crime Police Station for duping a resident of Kolkata on the pretext of earning lucrative return by investing money.

According to police, the fraudsters had created fake e-mail ids, WhatsApp accounts and letterheads along with forged documents of a UK-based pharmaceutical company and the World Health Organisation (WHO) to convince their targets.

It is alleged that the accused persons presented the fake documents as genuine and convinced the victim identified as Sandip Guha of Tollygunge and to invest money in the kola nut business.

After he was convinced, Guha transferred about Rs 1.10 crore but he didn’t get any return.

Also, he failed when he tried to contact me via e-mail and other communication channels.

On May 20, he lodged a complaint following which a probe was initiated. During investigation, police marked three Zimbabwe nationals who were operating from Mohali

in Punjab. A few days ago, a police team went to Mohali and on Saturday cops nabbed three accused persons identified as Tinashe Gadzikkwa Praise, Malvern Matumgamire and Nyamhunga Lenon Kudakwashe.

After the arrests were made, police searched their place of stay and seized six mobile phones, a laptop and several incriminating documents.