Investment about Rs 2K cr: Min reviews progress of LTI Mindtree IT campus

Kolkata: State Information Technology and Electronics (IT&E) Minister Babul Supriyo recently visited the LTI Mindtree project at the Bengal Silicon Valley (BSV) Hub in New Town to review the progress of construction.

L&T Infotech was initially allotted 18.92 acres of land (Plot No. SV-31) at the BSV IT Hub, New Town. Following the merger of L&T Infotech with Mindtree, the company was renamed LTI Mindtree. The project envisages the development of a large-scale IT campus comprising six towers, to be executed in phases. The total built-up area of the campus is estimated at around 3.7 lakh square feet, with a projected investment of approximately Rs 2,000 crore.

Phase I of the project includes two towers. Based on the current pace of construction and visible on-site progress, this phase is expected to be completed by April 2026. Once operational, the first two towers are projected to accommodate nearly 7,000 IT professionals. Phase II, which will also consist of two towers, is expected to commence shortly and is targeted for completion by April 2027. On full completion, the entire campus is expected to house around 25,000 IT professionals, significantly strengthening BSV’s position as a major IT and technology employment hub.

The project incorporates contemporary sustainable campus design principles, including landscaped open spaces, integrated pedestrian zones and modern glass-façade office towers. While the projected elevation visuals suggest a high-density yet green and people-centric campus, photographs of the site indicate steady progress in structural and façade works.