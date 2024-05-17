Investigation begins after poster in Howrah threatening to kill CM, Abhishek surfaces

Kolkata: A poster threatening to kill Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee was found at Uluberia in Howrah on Friday.

Police personnel from the Uluberia Police Station went to the spot and took the poster away along with a letter.

Sources said on Friday morning local residents of Manasatala area, beside the national highway, spotted a poster on a stack of bricks containing a threat message to kill the Chief Minister. In the poster, it was mentioned that Mamata and Abhishek will be run over by a car following which everybody will light lamps. It was also written that there is a letter which needs to be read.

A case has been registered and a probe has been initiated in this regard. The Lok Sabha polls in Howrah is scheduled on May 20. At present, campaigns are ongoing in full swing.

Local TMC leadership insinuated that BJP is behind this act by mentioning that the poster was found within a few metres of a BJP party office. However, the saffron party leaders have denied the allegation.