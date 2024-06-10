Investigation against Ghatal BJP candidate can continue: HC

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Monday kept it open for the Ghatal Police Station to continue with the investigation against BJP candidate in Lok Sabha Election 2024 from Ghatal Hiranmoy Chatterjee. However, the police will not be able to arrest Chatterjee without taking leave of the court.



The matter was heard by Justice Amrita Sinha on Monday. According to the report submitted by the Ghatal Police Station, they could not proceed further in the FIR filed against the accused people considering the order passed by Justice Sinha on May 24 which restrained any further proceedings till June 17 or until further orders.

In the earlier hearing, which was prior to the Lok Sabha polls conducted in Ghatal constituency on May 25, Chatterjee and his personal assistant had apprehended that they may

be arrested and prevented from participating in the

general elections.

Advocate appearing on behalf of the state had submitted that the Court ought not to stay the investigation proceeding and permit the investigation to continue against all the FIR named persons. Considering Chatterjee was contesting in the election and his PA was assisting him, at the time, the Court had restrained any further proceedings till the mentioned period.