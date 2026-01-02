Invalid OBC certificates barred from use in SIR hearings: EC

Kolkata: The Election Commission has issued a clear instruction that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) certificates cancelled by the Calcutta High Court cannot be used during the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bengal.

Based on clarifications issued by the poll body on the validity of OBC certificates during SIR hearings, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal, has circulated detailed instructions to all District Electoral Officers (DEOs), enclosing the Calcutta High Court’s order dated December 24, 2025.

The CEO has categorically stated that OBC certificates issued between 2010 and 2024 to 113 classes are invalid, as these were cancelled by the High Court. The order reiterates that such certificates have “no locus standi in the eye of law” and therefore cannot be treated as valid documents for the purpose of SIR.

At the same time, the court clarified that OBC certificates issued to 64 classes and 76 classes under state government notifications dated May 27, 2025, June 3, 2025 and June 12, 2025 are valid with effect from the respective dates of those notifications. These certificates may be accepted as one of the 13 documents approved by the Election Commission of India (ECI) during SIR 2026 hearings, which are currently underway.

The court further held that OBC certificates issued to 66 classes prior to 2010 will continue to be accepted as valid documents for SIR 2026. The matter reached the court after a petitioner complained of inaction by the authorities despite submitting representations to the Chief Election Commissioner and the state CEO earlier this month. The petitioner had sought a clarification or guideline directing officials not to accept OBC certificates that had already been invalidated by judicial orders. Appearing for the petitioner, senior counsel argued that the absence of clear instructions could result in the improper acceptance of invalid certificates, potentially affecting the integrity of the electoral roll revision exercise. Disposing of the petition, the court directed the Chief Electoral Officer, West Bengal, to consider the petitioner’s representation and pass a reasoned and speaking order within one week, and to communicate the decision

to the petitioner.

In May last year, the High Court had cancelled all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal since 2010 and struck down several provisions of the West Bengal Backward Classes (Other than Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) (Reservation of Vacancies in Services and Posts) Act, 2012.