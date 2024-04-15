Inundation of road: Traders & locals block state highway

Raiganj: Traders and locals staged protests, blocking the Itahar-Chanchal state Highway at Sahapara in Itahar in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning. The protest was against dirty drain water inundating the road.



The agitators alleged that the roadside high drain was in bad shape for a long time. Despite repeated appeals, the local administration did nothing to address the issue. A serpentine traffic snarl ensued with the blockade. Police reached the spot and opened the road for traffic. Ripan Das, a trader said: “Itahar-Chachal State Highway is a very important road in Itahar. This road connects both North Dinajpur and Malda district. The high drain beside the road has been in bad shape for a long period. Dirty water from the drain remains stagnant on the road. Residents have to wade through this dirty water. It has recently turned into a breeding ground for mosquitoes. It is a market place too. We are facing health hazards every day due to this. A few days ago, we agitated demanding the repair of the high drain. The local administration has turned a blind eye.”

Sukumar Ghosh, I C Itahar Police Station said: “We noticed the dirty waterlogging on the road. The traders and locals apprised us of their difficulties. On the basis of our request, they opened the road for traffic. Their grievances will be brought to the notice of the administration soon.”