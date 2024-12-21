INTTUC win likely to empower state’s protest against DVC’s water release

Kolkata: The victory of INTTUC in the elections, making it the leading trade union of Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), will expectedly further empower the Trinamool Congress government to raise its voice against the alleged indiscriminate release of water by the corporation that

floods parts of Bengal.

The TMC union won with a whooping 1,414 votes out of a total of 2,840 casted. “Till date, we could only raise our voice against the DVC from outside. However, wresting the union has given us the license to protest from within the DVC,” said Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, state agricultural minister and the president of DVC Kamgar Sangh affiliated by INTTUC.

Puspenjit Das, general secretary of the Sangh stated that as per law, the state government should be informed before release of water from DVC. However, in many cases it was found that rules are being flouted. Now, we will protest if there is deviation,” he added.

Chattopadhyay reiterated that the trade union is committed to work for the welfare of the DVC workers. “We will also raise our voice against any management decision that goes against the welfare of the workers,” he said.