INTTUC issues strictures against collection of money in party’s name

Jalpaiguri: The Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC), trade union affiliated to the TMC, leaders have issued strict instructions that money should not be collected forcefully in the name of organisational activities.

The stricture was issued with reports of forceful collection of money from e-rickshaw drivers in Jalpaiguri for the Martyrs’ Day event on July 21. Newcomers operating totos or e-rickshaws are also being allegedly asked for amounts ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 5,000. These actions are reportedly taking place at the unit level of the party in certain areas, as alleged by Tapan Dey, president of Indian National

Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) of the Jalpaiguri district.

Dey stated: “There is no officially recognised association of e-rickshaw or toto drivers approved by INTTUC in Jalpaiguri district. Despite this, drivers are being coerced into paying for the July 21 event. This matter has been reported to Mahua Gope, Jalpaiguri district president of the party, who has instructed that action be taken.”

Tapan Dey further emphasised: “Investigations from various locations reveal that none of our organisation’s members are involved in these activities. However, they are sporadically occurring within some party units.

Consequently, block presidents of our organisation in the affected areas have been directed to take action against those collecting money from e-rickshaw drivers and to facilitate refunds.”

He added: “Many individuals are exploiting in the name of INTTUC. There is currently no union of e-rickshaw drivers in the district, yet posters and banners claiming affiliation with INTTUC have been spotted. This misuse of our name is being taken seriously.”

Reports indicate that money has been collected from e-rickshaw drivers in Nagrakata, Khagrabari, Mainaguri, Indira More and even Jalpaiguri Sadar under the pretext of Martyrs’ Day on July 21. The collection is falsely associated with TMC or INTTUC, despite no official mandate from the party. The district Trinamool leadership is alarmed upon learning of these incidents.