INTTUC & INTUC join hands in co-op polls in Durgapur

Kolkata: In an unprecedented move, both the Congress and Trinamool Congress’ workers’ unions have joined hands for Durgapur Steel People’s Cooperative bank elections.

INTTUC and INTUC have formed a coalition and Hind Mazdoor Sabha has also joined hands. The election was scheduled on March 9 but the election is not going to take place. Out of 42 total seats, INTTUC will contest on 34 seats while INTUC will contest on 6 seats and Hind Mazdoor Sabha on 3. There are 12,169 voters.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress had secured a spectacular victory in an agriculture cooperative election in Burdwan last month. The ruling Trinamool Congress won all the seats as the opposition failed to submit nominations. Trinamool had filed nominations in all the nine seats. The ruling party won the elections uncontested and therefore set to form the new board in the agricultural cooperative elections in Ghordaurchati area of Baikuntha Nagar II under Burdwan block II. Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress had secured a victory in a cooperative election in East Midnapore recently. The ruling party had taken away a cooperative in Bhagwanpur block II as they won all the 12 seats.

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly election, the ruling party has already started preparations to further strengthen its organisation in all the districts. Winning cooperative elections one after another is a boost to the party.