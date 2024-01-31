INTTUC e-rickshaw union offers free rides for Madhyamik candidates

E-rickshaw union of TMC’s trade union INTTUC is now offering a special service to transport Madhyamik examinees to examination centres in Jalpaiguri city and suburbs.

This free e-rickshaw service involves deploying 200 e-rickshaws in Jalpaiguri town. Candidates can avail themselves of this service on exam days, and considering the circumstances, there are plans to increase the number of e-rickshaws. This initiative extends beyond Jalpaiguri to other block towns in the district.

Jalpaiguri town and suburbs boast a total of 34 e-rickshaw stands, and students can access this service from various city streets. The organisation ensures visibility by placing posters on all e-rickshaws providing this service, as mentioned by Punyabrata Mitra, INTTUC Jalpaiguri Town Block President. Mitra explained: “Many candidates from suburban areas come to city centres, and vice versa for secondary exams. This year, the exam time has been advanced, making timely arrival a concern. The organisation has arranged this service to address the issue. In addition to e-rickshaws, free ambulance services have been organized by INTTUC on exam days. Two ambulances will be on standby throughout the examination period, with drivers’ contact details provided to the District Convener of the Board of Madhya Shiksha Parishad for any necessary coordination.”

Sugwata Mukherjee, Jalpaiguri convener of Madhya Shiksha Parishad, stated: “This year, 10,700 male and 14,800 female students from the district will appear for the examination, an increase of 900 students from last year. The examination will take place across 95 centres.”