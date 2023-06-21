Int’l Yoga Day: Post-Covid, rising demand for yoga in Kolkata

Sreya Das (38) suffered from Covid twice. The virus left her feeling weak and devoid of energy, making it difficult for her to carry out her daily activities. Her friend suggested yoga. It’s been two years since Sreya has been practicing yoga at a studio in Salt Lake, Kolkata and it has improved her strength and flexibility. Beyond the physical benefits, yoga has become a source of solace for Sreya.

The Covid pandemic has undeniably sparked a renewed interest in yoga among the residents of Kolkata, admits yoga experts in the city. Kolkata residents now embrace yoga not only as a means of physical exercise but also as a powerful tool for self-transformation and self-care. “Today, Kolkatans understand that yoga is not just about fitness. It changes the way you live your life. Apart from improving immunity, cognitive function, body vitality, it reduces blood pressure and stress and boosts alertness and enthusiasm,” said yoga teacher Rahul Marty.

Marty informed that while people often inquire about yoga for weight loss, there is a growing awareness that yoga encompasses overall wellness and health, benefiting the body holistically. “Pre-pandemic, apart from young clients, we had senior citizens who suffered from arthritis coming to us. But today, the scenario has changed. Apart from traditional yoga, people are opting for pilates and hot yoga too,” he said.

Kolkata-based yoga teacher Abhishek Maheshwari, said post-pandemic people have started taking yoga seriously. “They started looking at yoga as a therapy for psychosomatic diseases. Yoga helps them breathe better and boost concentration, focus, and memory and improve their mood. Kolkata always had a culture of yoga but it was under the radar. Post-Covid, more people have allowed yoga in their lifestyle, which is extremely healthy,” he said.

Bishnu Priya Sahoo, senior yoga instructor from the Art of Living, conducted a yoga session on International Yoga Day at the East-West Metro railway office. “There’s so much eagerness among people towards yoga these days. During pandemic, we conducted online classes and saw how people wanted to embrace the age-old practice. Asanas, meditation and pranayama bring calmness and happiness in life,” she said.