Int’l Women’s Day: State launches 2 fully women-operated sub-stations

Kolkata: On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Power minister Aroop Biswas inaugurated the first two power sub-stations fully operated by women employees, which are a first-of-its-kind across India.



The two sub-stations that were inaugurated on Friday are West Bengal State Electricity Transmission Company’s Salt Lake 132 KV Gas Insulated sub-station and West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company’s Elita Garden Vista 33KV Sub-Station located at Rajarhat, New Town.

The capacity of Salt Lake 132 KV Gas Insulated sub-station is 2*50 MVA. This sub-station will ensure better power supply to Metro Rail’s East-West line, including Sector I, Sector II, Sector III, Salt Lake Stadium in Salt Lake. Salt Lake Stadium 132 KV GI sub-station will also be operated from this sub-station through remote automation, said a press statement issued by the Power department. Elita Garden Vista sub-station has a capacity of 12 MVA. It will supply electricity to around 2,000 customers. As a result of the commissioning of this sub-station, electricity can be distributed more evenly in the vast area of Rajarhat, New Town and it will be possible to easily meet the additional electricity demand of the customers in the future.

Biswas said: “Our state led by the only woman Chief Minister in India has set this extraordinary example towards empowering women. Adoption of such measures will also set a bright example towards women empowerment in the social sphere.”

The entire work force of these two electricity sub-stations are 26 women in case of power transmission company and 8 women in case of power distribution company, which consists of in-charge, technical operators, workers, security personnel. All these women employees will run the sub-stations 24*7 throughout the year. Power Secretary Shantanu Basu and top officials of Power Distribution and Transmission Company were present during the inauguration of women-run sub-stations.